World Cup is Rigged For Argentina: Fans Slam Penalty Decision During FIFA World Cup 2022Final Match

Dec 18, 2022, 22:16 IST
Football fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the referee's decision to give Argentina a penalty in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France (December 18).

It all started when France's Ousmane Dembele tackled Angel Di Maria inside the box, prompting supporters to criticise the referee's judgment and wonder why  Video Assistant Referee was not used. Argentina's Lionel Messi scored again from the penalty spot. Furthermore, Argentina was given their fifth penalty in the final of the Qatar competition, the most by any side in FIFA World Cup history. After the first half, Argentina scored 2 goals thanks to Lionel Messi and Di Maria. 

Here are the reactions:

