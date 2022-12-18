World Cup is Rigged For Argentina: Fans Slam Penalty Decision During FIFA World Cup 2022Final Match

Football fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the referee's decision to give Argentina a penalty in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France (December 18).

It all started when France's Ousmane Dembele tackled Angel Di Maria inside the box, prompting supporters to criticise the referee's judgment and wonder why Video Assistant Referee was not used. Argentina's Lionel Messi scored again from the penalty spot. Furthermore, Argentina was given their fifth penalty in the final of the Qatar competition, the most by any side in FIFA World Cup history. After the first half, Argentina scored 2 goals thanks to Lionel Messi and Di Maria.

Here are the reactions:

6 penalties awarded in 7 games for Lionel Messi this World Cup. But they get to call Cristiano Ronaldo “Penaldo“. 😂

Imagine if this was him instead. This World Cup is so rigged. — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) December 18, 2022

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Bollywood Stars Attending The Finale At Qatar

...But can a football match truly be rigged at the level? — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) December 18, 2022

“This World Cup is rigged for Argentina” pic.twitter.com/bapJ4i0QVy — Kevin (@BraziIianAlves) December 18, 2022

Watch this World Cup replay and tell be that Messi penalty wasn’t rigged. ABSOLUTE DISGRACE

pic.twitter.com/VR69frqTdQ — AB (@AbsoluteBruno) December 18, 2022

Honestly fuck off rigged World Cup

pic.twitter.com/gyv5l40LnN — Luka 🇫🇷 (@ftlukaaa) December 18, 2022