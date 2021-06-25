World Cup: Do You Know Salaries Of Kapil Dev, Other Indian Cricketers In 1983?

The Indian team won the World Cup on this day 38 years ago (June 25, 1983). Cricket became a religion in India after that. The team not only won the World Cup, but the cricketers also rewrote history and accomplished an incredible feat. Kapil Dev's team was very pleased with their performance. Today is the 38th anniversary of this prestigious moment.

If a player is selected for the Indian national cricket team, his earnings are said to be decent. Now, cricket has become a full-fledged commercial sport. Instead of match fees, the players earn huge sums through endorsements.

The BCCI classifies players into A Plus, A, B, and C categories depending on their performance. A+ players earn a salary of seven crores per year.Rs. 5 crores for the A category 'A,' Rs. 3 crore for the B category, and Rs. 1 crore for the C category.

But do you know how much the Kapil team was compensated for winning the World Cup in 1983 and taking India's cricket to a new level of popularity? A few thousand times less than current players' earnings.

There was no way to pay match fees at the time by grouping participants into different groups. All players, including the manager, got the same fee. The Indian players who played ODIs against Pakistan after the World Cup triumph received match money of Rs.1500 each plus a daily allowance of Rs.600, for a total of Rs.2100. Currently, a C-grade athlete is paid about six lakh rupees for a single match.

Days, on the other hand, have been altered. After winning the World Cup, the Indian cricket team underwent a transformation. Cricketers are seen as adorable heroes by their admirers. The BCCI has now become the most powerful cricket board in the world and has risen to the level of governing world cricket.

The emergence of a tournament like the IPL has completely transformed the lives of cricketers. The prize money in this cash league is in the millions of rupees. Cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni earn hundreds of dollars each year.