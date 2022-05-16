Istanbul (Turkey): Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen (52 kg) and three other Indian boxers Anamika (50 kg) and Parveen (63 kg) stormed into the quarterfinals of IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Sunday. Nikhat made light work of Mongolia Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg to win by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.

Parveen (63 kg) defeated former Youth Olympic champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA 5-0 and Anamika (50 kg) sent the world championships bronze medallist Kristy Lee Harris of Australia packing with an identical margin.

SPIRITED WIN ! 😍🤩 🇮🇳’s @nikhat_zareen (52kg) showed strong mettle & determination to seal her place in the quarterfinals as she defeated 🇲🇳’s L.Altantsetseg at the #IBAWWC2022 ! Keep the momentum going, champ!💪👏#PunchMeinHaiDum #InstabulBoxing#Boxing pic.twitter.com/hqP8RdTQcr — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 15, 2022

Jasmine (60 kg) displayed her attacking prowess to pound Australia’s Angela Harries forcing the referee to stop the contest in the first round itself. She will now meet the 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Rashida Ellis in the last-eight stage.

The Mongolian opponent was shocked as the Nizamabad boxer dominated her in the three rounds. Nikhat will square off England’s Charley Davison, who dispatched Hainite Kayla of Togo in the round of 16.

Parveen will face Shoira Zulkaynarova of Tajikistan in the quarterfinal While Anamika will take on Rio Olympic bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia in the quarterfinals.

