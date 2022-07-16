World Athletic Championships: Indian Long-Jumper Murali Sreeshankar Becomes First Person To Enter Finals

Murali Sreeshankar created history in the World Athletics Champions. He becomes the first Indian to qualify for the men's long jump final. With the best jump of 8m in the qualifying round, Sreeshankar finished seventh and was the only Indian to progress to the medal round. The final match is on Monday

Another Indian players, Jeswin Aldrin, who was added to the team at the last minute owing to the federation's contentious stance, jumped 7.79m, while Muhammed Anees Yahiya jumped 7.73m. They finished outside the top 12 and were unable to advance to the final.

World Athletics Championship:

Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for Final of Men's Long jump event

With best attempt of 8.0m, Murali finished 7th overall (out of 32 athletes) | Top 12 Qualify

👉 Final scheduled for Monday

👉 Murali's PB: 8.36m #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/prK8jyN9BQ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 16, 2022

Also Read: Russian Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Welcomes Baby Boy, Reveals Name

Murali Sreeshankar has been a consistent performer with his 8.36m jump at the Federation Cup in April, followed by 8.31m and 8.23m at an event in Greece and National Inter-State Championships respectively.