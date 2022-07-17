World Athletic Championship: Murali Sreeshankar Fails To Live Up To The Expectations In Men's Long Jump Final

In the World Athletics Championship, Murali Sreeshankar of India finished seventh out of 12 participants in the men's long jump final in Oregon on Sunday.

His best performance in the finals was a 7.96 m leap on his first try. The athlete also made successful efforts of 7.89 m and 7.83 m. He led the field after his first try, but he couldn't keep it up for long and was quickly overtaken by other racers. Jianan Wang, a Chinese athlete, won the gold medal with a fantastic performance of 8.36m. In his final effort, he recorded this leap. Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won silver with a leap of 8.32 meters.

Sreeshankar had previously become the first Indian male long jumper to qualify for the World Championships, with an 8-meter leap in the qualification round. He also owns the national record in the sport, having jumped 8.36 meters at the Federation Cup in April.