Women's World Cup 2022 India Schedule, Fixtures and Match Timing in IST
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, will be hosted in New Zealand. The first match is between hosts and West Indies on March 4 at Mount Maunganui
On March 6, India will play their first match against archrival Pakistan. This time, the competition is run in a single league format, with each team playing every other team. The top four teams from the league stage proceed to the semi-finals.
Here's India's schedule for the World Cup 2022:
6 March
Pakistan vs India (6.30 am)
10 March
India vs New Zealand (6.30 am)
12 March
India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am)
16 March
India vs England (6.30 am)
19 March
India vs Australia (6.30 am)
22 March
India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am)
27 March
India vs South Africa (6.30 am)
30 March
Semi-Final 1 (2.30 am)
31 March
Semi-Final 2 (6.30 am)
3 April
Final (6.30 am)