Women's World Cup 2022 India Schedule, Fixtures and Match Timing in IST

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, will be hosted in New Zealand. The first match is between hosts and West Indies on March 4 at Mount Maunganui

On March 6, India will play their first match against archrival Pakistan. This time, the competition is run in a single league format, with each team playing every other team. The top four teams from the league stage proceed to the semi-finals.

Here's India's schedule for the World Cup 2022:

6 March

Pakistan vs India (6.30 am)

10 March

India vs New Zealand (6.30 am)

12 March

India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am)

16 March

India vs England (6.30 am)

19 March

India vs Australia (6.30 am)

22 March

India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am)

27 March

India vs South Africa (6.30 am)

30 March

Semi-Final 1 (2.30 am)

31 March

Semi-Final 2 (6.30 am)

3 April

Final (6.30 am)