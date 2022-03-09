Women's World Cup 2022 IND vs NZ: Match Date, India Streaming Time And Preview

The Indian women's cricket team will face hosts New Zealand on Match 10 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. In their second encounter of the competition, India will try to continue their winning momentum after defeating archrival Pakistan by 107 runs in the first.

New Zealand will be seeking a bonus point after winning their second game by nine wickets against Bangladesh women and losing the tournament opener by three runs to the West Indies women.

Preview:

New Zealand, which lost by three runs to the West Indies in their first encounter, stormed back by smashing Bangladesh by nine wickets and will be eager to put up a dominant performance against India.

On the other hand, Team India star batters like Mithali and Harmanpreet have to be more proactive and come out all guns blazing. A victory over New Zealand would provide a big boost to Team India.

When will India vs New Zealand match be played?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will be played on March 10, 2022, at 6.30 AM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand match?

On TV:

Star Network

Online:

Disney+Hotstar