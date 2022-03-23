Women's World Cup 2022: How Can Mithali Raj Led India Qualify For Semis? Here Are The Possibilities

The Indian women's team registered their third win in the Women's World Cup 2022 and kept their chances alive for the semi-finals.

India and the West Indies are tied with 6 points each, but India is third on the table due to a higher net run rate. Australia has already reached the semi-finals with 12 points. So far, Australia has won all the matches on the league stage and stands at the top of the points table. South Africa also confirmed their position. Currently, the South African team is in second place on the points table.

India, the West Indies, and the defending champions, England, were vying for third and fourth place. England and New Zealand are tied with four points each, while Bangladesh and Pakistan are out of the tournament with two points from five games.

Coming to the Indian women, they will play their last league match against South Africa on March 27 at the Hagley Oval in Christ Church. If they win against SA, the Indian team will qualify for the semi-finals. If not, India's qualifying for the semi-finals depends on the net run rate (NRR) of the West Indies and England.

If the West Indies win against South Africa, they will have the same number of points as South Africa and will be able to compete in the semi-finals. India will then have to worry about England's two games against Pakistan and Bangladesh; if England wins both, they will have a total of eight points.

If India wins against South Africa, the Windies win over South Africa, and England wins both of their games, four teams can end up with eight points with the NRR coming into play, and India may just be praying for a better run-rate as the fourth team. The West Indies have a terrible NRR of -0.885, whereas India, South Africa, and England all have positive run-rates that improve their chances.