Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup: India Beat England to Win First Ever ICC Title

New Delhi: India beat England by 7 wickets to win the inaugural Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup final match of the tournament on Sunday. The World Cup final match was played at Senwes Park in South Africa's Potchefstroom.

England opted to bat first but were bowled out for 68 in 17.1 overs. Indian team chased a meagre target of 69 in just 14 overs by losing only three wickets.

Pace sensation Titas Sadhu and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra demolished the England batting line up with their superlative performance. Joining the bowling attack with Sadhu and Chopra, Archana Devi also scalped 2 for 17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali Verma (1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each.

India Women U19 (Playing XI): Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

England Women U19 (Playing XI): Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

