India has entered the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup after they defeated Ireland By five runs on Monday at St George's Park, Gqeberha in South Africa.India became the third team to book a place in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

Opting to bat first, India posted 155 runs for the loss of six wickets in their stipulated 20 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues hitting two boundaries in the final over

Smriti Mandhana hit a career-best 87 runs, hitting the second fifty in a row. The openers put on a half-century stand before Shafali Verma fell for 24 with Amy Hunter taking a good, low catch in the deep. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who came in at no 3 completed 3000 runs in T20Is, becoming the fourth women's cricketer to the landmark in this format forged a strong pair with Smriti. Harmanpreet fell in the 16th over, with Orla Prendergast taking a stunner running in from the deep. Laura Delany added another wicket in the same over, sending back Richa Ghosh for a duck to complete a three-wicket haul.

Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany joined hands, and the pair did remarkably well to not let the required run rate climb too high, taking the team to 44/2 in the Powerplay. However, the rain came down in Gqeberha, putting a halt on Ireland's recovery, and worryingly for them, they were still behind the DLS par score by five runs. Ireland were 54 for two in 8.2 overs when the rains stopped the game. As no ball was bowled after that, India won the match under the DLS method. (ICC Twitter news)

India are through to the semi-finals 🥳 They win by DLS method against Ireland in Gqeberha to finish the Group stage with six points 👊#INDvIRE | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/6SOSiUMO9L — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 20, 2023

