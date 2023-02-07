Women's T20 World Cup Schedule, Squads and Streaming Details
The Indian women's team will their first match against Pakistan in their first T20 World Cup 2023 match on February 12. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Indian team will play two warm-up games. The Women in Blue will play Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on February 6, followed by Bangladesh at Stellenbosch University on February 8. India was defeated by Australia by a score of 43 runs in the first warm-up match. From February 10 to February 26, ten teams will compete for the championship in South Africa.
Here are the full details about the Women's T20 World Cup:
Groups:
Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka
Group B: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies
Indian Women’s team schedule:
February 12: India vs Pakistan
February 15: India vs West Indies
February 18: India vs England
February 20: India vs Ireland
The above-mentioned matches will start at 6:30 PM IST
How to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup?
On TV: Star Sports Network will telecast the T20 Women’s World Cup matches
Online: The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar
Indian Squad:
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey
