Women's T20 World Cup Schedule, Squads and Streaming Details

The Indian women's team will their first match against Pakistan in their first T20 World Cup 2023 match on February 12. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Indian team will play two warm-up games. The Women in Blue will play Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on February 6, followed by Bangladesh at Stellenbosch University on February 8. India was defeated by Australia by a score of 43 runs in the first warm-up match. From February 10 to February 26, ten teams will compete for the championship in South Africa.

Here are the full details about the Women's T20 World Cup:

Groups:

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka

Group B: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies

Indian Women’s team schedule:

February 12: India vs Pakistan

February 15: India vs West Indies

February 18: India vs England

February 20: India vs Ireland

The above-mentioned matches will start at 6:30 PM IST

How to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup?

On TV: Star Sports Network will telecast the T20 Women’s World Cup matches

Online: The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar

Indian Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Also Read: AP Jyothi Yarraji Among 25 Member Team For Asian Indoor Athletics Championship