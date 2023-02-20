India will take on Ireland in their last Group 2 match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park, Gqeberha in South Africa, to book its spot in the semi-finals on Monday.

After the 11-run loss to England on Saturday, Team India is in second spot, with four points from three matches, behind England which has qualified for the semi-finals. India needs to improve their net run rate from the current 0.205. Although Ireland is no longer in the race for semi-finals after three losses, they can end India's chance before concluding their T20 World Cup session. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now need not only a win against Ireland in its last group match but also a big one to have any chance of filling up the remaining semifinal spot from Group 2.

Where and When To Watch The Match:

The India Vs Ireland match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

It will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels.

To watch the live streaming of the match one can log on to Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.