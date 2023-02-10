Women's T20 World Cup: Big Blow For Indian Team Ahead of 1st Match Against Pakistan

Women's T20 World Cup: A big blow for the Indian team as India's swashbuckling opener Smriti Mandhan is likely to miss the first game against Pakistan on February 12. Smriti Mandhana injured her finger while fielding a warm-up match against Australia.

Against Australia, the southpaw batted at number three rather than first. In one inning, she only got three balls. As a result, Mandhana will miss India's second preseason game against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Kaur's fitness is also being questioned. She sustained a shoulder injury during last week's Tri-Series title game versus South Africa.

The Indian team is in group B along with England, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies.