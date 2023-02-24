Women's T20 World Cup 2023: South Africa Beats England, Enter Finals

South Africa Women defeated England to reach their first T20 World Cup final after defeating Heather Knight's team by six runs in the second semifinal at Newlands in Cape Town.

South Africa scored 164/4 in 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat. They got off to a slow start in the powerplay, but the openers sped up and put up a strong stand. Laura Wolvaardt finished with a half-century, and her opening stand with Tazmin Brits produced 96 runs. Brits then took over and scored her second half-century in a row.

Sophie Ecclestone bowled a stunning 19th over, taking two wickets, but the 20th over went for 18 runs, taking South Africa to 164/4.

When it was England's turn, despite starting on a high note, they could manage 158 for eight. England's game changed in the final three overs of their innings. England were 131/3 at the end of the 16th over, and despite South Africa's big wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt in the 17th, England appeared to be able to continue scoring at the same rate.

Ayabonga Khaka, on the other hand, bowled the over of the tournament, taking three wickets and turned the game on its head. Shabnim Ismail then bowled England captain Heather Knight in the final over to secure the victory.

South Africa will now meet Australia in the finals on Sunday.