Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Venue
T20 World Cup: The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held in South Africa beginning February 10, 2023, as confirmed by the ICC on Monday.
The tournament begins in Paarl, South Africa, with a match against Sri Lanka in Group 1. The other two cities that will host matches are Cape Town and Gqeberha. Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are in group 1 while India, Pakistan, England, West Indies, and Ireland were in group 2
India will start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Pakistan On February 12. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on February 23 and 24 in Cape Town. The final will be held on February 27 at the same location.
Here is the full schedule:
10 February South Africa vs Sri Lanka Cape Town
11 February West Indies vs England Paarl
11 February Australia vs New Zealand Paarl
12 February India vs Pakistan Cape Town
12 February Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cape Town
13 February Ireland vs England Paarl
13 February South Africa vs New Zealand Paarl
14 February Australia vs Bangladesh Gqeberha
15 February West Indies vs India Cape Town
15 February Pakistan vs Ireland Cape Town
16 February Sri Lanka vs Australia Gqeberha
17 February New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cape Town
17 February West Indies vs Ireland Cape Town
18 February England vs India Gqeberha
18 February South Africa vs Australia Gqeberha
19 February Pakistan vs West Indies Paarl
19 February New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Paarl
20 February Ireland vs India Gqeberha
21 February England vs Pakistan Cape Town
21 February South Africa vs Bangladesh Cape Town
23 February Semi-Final 1 Cape Town
24 February Reserve Day Cape Town
24 February Semi-Final 2 Cape Town
25 February Reserve Day Cape Town
26 February FINAL Cape Town
27 February Reserve Day Cape Town