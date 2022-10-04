Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Venue

T20 World Cup: The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held in South Africa beginning February 10, 2023, as confirmed by the ICC on Monday.

The tournament begins in Paarl, South Africa, with a match against Sri Lanka in Group 1. The other two cities that will host matches are Cape Town and Gqeberha. Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are in group 1 while India, Pakistan, England, West Indies, and Ireland were in group 2

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Pakistan On February 12. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on February 23 and 24 in Cape Town. The final will be held on February 27 at the same location.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Not Shami or Deepak Chahar, This Player Will Replace Jasprit Bumrah

Here is the full schedule:

10 February South Africa vs Sri Lanka Cape Town

11 February West Indies vs England Paarl

11 February Australia vs New Zealand Paarl

12 February India vs Pakistan Cape Town

12 February Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cape Town

13 February Ireland vs England Paarl

13 February South Africa vs New Zealand Paarl

14 February Australia vs Bangladesh Gqeberha

15 February West Indies vs India Cape Town

15 February Pakistan vs Ireland Cape Town

16 February Sri Lanka vs Australia Gqeberha

17 February New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cape Town

17 February West Indies vs Ireland Cape Town

18 February England vs India Gqeberha

18 February South Africa vs Australia Gqeberha

19 February Pakistan vs West Indies Paarl

19 February New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Paarl

20 February Ireland vs India Gqeberha

21 February England vs Pakistan Cape Town

21 February South Africa vs Bangladesh Cape Town

23 February Semi-Final 1 Cape Town

24 February Reserve Day Cape Town

24 February Semi-Final 2 Cape Town

25 February Reserve Day Cape Town

26 February FINAL Cape Town

27 February Reserve Day Cape Town