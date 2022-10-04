Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Venue

T20 World Cup: The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held in South Africa beginning February 10, 2023, as confirmed by the ICC on Monday.

The tournament begins in Paarl, South Africa, with a match against Sri Lanka in Group 1. The other two cities that will host matches are Cape Town and Gqeberha. Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are in group 1 while India, Pakistan, England, West Indies, and Ireland were in group 2

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Pakistan On February 12. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on February 23 and 24 in Cape Town. The final will be held on February 27 at the same location.

Here is the full schedule: 

 10 February      South Africa vs Sri Lanka                 Cape Town
11 February       West Indies vs England                    Paarl
11 February       Australia vs New Zealand                 Paarl
12 February       India vs Pakistan                              Cape Town
12 February       Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka                 Cape Town
13 February       Ireland vs England                            Paarl
13 February       South Africa vs New Zealand            Paarl
14 February        Australia vs Bangladesh                   Gqeberha
15 February        West Indies vs India                         Cape Town
15 February        Pakistan vs Ireland                           Cape Town
16 February        Sri Lanka vs Australia                       Gqeberha
17 February        New Zealand vs Bangladesh            Cape Town
17 February        West Indies vs Ireland                       Cape Town
18 February        England vs India                               Gqeberha
18 February        South Africa vs Australia                   Gqeberha
19 February        Pakistan vs West Indies                     Paarl
19 February        New Zealand vs Sri Lanka                 Paarl
20 February        Ireland vs India                                  Gqeberha
21 February        England vs Pakistan                         Cape Town
21 February        South Africa vs Bangladesh              Cape Town
23 February        Semi-Final 1                                Cape Town
24 February        Reserve Day                             Cape Town
24 February        Semi-Final 2                                Cape Town
25 February        Reserve Day                              Cape Town
26 February        FINAL                                            Cape Town
27 February        Reserve Day                              Cape Town


