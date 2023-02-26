Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Australia Beats South Africa, Lifts 6th Title Overall

T20 World Cup 2023: Australia defeated South Africa by 19 runs in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

South Africa reached 137/6 in 20 overs, chasing a 157-run target, with Laura Wolvaardt's half-century falling short. Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown, and Jess Jonassen all took a wicket apiece for Australia.

Earlier, Beth Mooney hit an unbeaten 74-run knock off 53 balls, including nine fours and a six, as Australia posted 156/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp were in fine form, each taking two wickets. The victory also helped Australia win their third T20 World Cup title in a row, and their sixth overall.