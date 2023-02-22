Women's T20 Semi-Final: IND w vs AUS W Head To Head Records and Winner Prediction

The Indian Women's Cricket Team defeated Ireland by 5 runs using the DLS system on Monday, advancing to the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will face Australia in the upcoming semi-final match on February 23. Australia leads Group A with a perfect record of four wins in four games. India, on the other hand, finished second in Group B after winning three of four games.

Match Date: IND W vs AUS W semi-final is on Feburary 23

Match Time: The match starts at 6:30 PM at Newland, Cape Town

Streaming Details: The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar

Head-to Head Records:

Matches played: 30

India Women won: 7

Australia Women won: 22

No result: 1

Last result: Australia Women won by 54 runs (December 2022)

Last five results: Australia Women won: 4; India Women won: 1

Predicted Playing XI:

India:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia:

Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Winner Prediction:

There will be a battle to watch as both India Women and Australia Women are strong challengers for the championship. When the two teams are compared, the Australian Women have a slightly better probability of winning the semi-final match and advancing to the final.

