Women's T20 Semi-Final: IND w vs AUS W Head To Head Records and Winner Prediction
The Indian Women's Cricket Team defeated Ireland by 5 runs using the DLS system on Monday, advancing to the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will face Australia in the upcoming semi-final match on February 23. Australia leads Group A with a perfect record of four wins in four games. India, on the other hand, finished second in Group B after winning three of four games.
Match Date: IND W vs AUS W semi-final is on Feburary 23
Match Time: The match starts at 6:30 PM at Newland, Cape Town
Streaming Details: The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar
Head-to Head Records:
Matches played: 30
India Women won: 7
Australia Women won: 22
No result: 1
Last result: Australia Women won by 54 runs (December 2022)
Last five results: Australia Women won: 4; India Women won: 1
Predicted Playing XI:
India:
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia:
Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Winner Prediction:
There will be a battle to watch as both India Women and Australia Women are strong challengers for the championship. When the two teams are compared, the Australian Women have a slightly better probability of winning the semi-final match and advancing to the final.
