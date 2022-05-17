Women's T20 Challenge Schedule, Squads

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the Women's T20 Challenge. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma have been appointed Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity captains, respectively. The three teams will participate in the forthcoming Women's T20 Challenge, which will be held at Pune's MCA Stadium from May 23 to 28. This year's Women's T20 Challenge will include a total of twelve international players.

Schedule:

May 23: Trailblazers vs Supernovas

May 24: Supernovas vs velocity

May 26: Velocity vs Trailblazers

May 28: Final match

Squads:

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Kathryn Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, KP Navgire, Pranavi Chandra, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantam, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Salma Khatun, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Deandra Dottin, Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi