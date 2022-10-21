Women's Senior T20 Trophy: Baroda Cricketers Team Bus Meets With Accident In Vizag, 4 Injured

Senior Women's T20 Trophy: The Baroda cricketers met with an accident after they have finished the match and returning to Vizag airport. The bus in which the cricketers were travelling hit the truck from rear end as the truck driver applied sudden brakes. This incident happened on the Tatichetlapalem National Highway in Visakhapatnam. According to reports, four people were injured in this accident.

After receiving the tip-off, the local police arrived at the scene and shifted the injured people to the nearest hospital. More information regarding the incident is yet unknown.

Speaking of the match, as part of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, Baroda and Saurashtra teams played a match on October 20 at Dr. P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vijayanagaram ( Andhra Pradesh). Baroda won by 7 wickets in that match.

Yashika Bhatia scored 64 runs off 60 balls and Amrita Joseph scored 24 runs. Apart from these two players, no batsmen contributed much to the team. Yashika Bhatia's crucial knock helped the Baroda team to win the match.

It is known that the 14th edition of the Senior Women’s T20 League began on October 11, with the final scheduled for November 5. A total of 129 matches will be played throughout the tournament. The knockout stages will start on October 30 and the final is scheduled to take place in Bangalore.