Women’s Premier League: Virat Kohli’s Reaction After RCB Won WIPL Team

Former Indian cricketer and RCB player, Virat Kohli congratulated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for winning the bid for the Bengaluru Women's Premier League team.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore spent a hefty Rs 901 crores for the rights to the Bengaluru Women's IPL squad. The auction took place on January 25 in Mumbai and in which the winners were named after opening sealed bids, netting the BCCI a record amount of Rs 466.99 crore. The player auction will take place in the first week of February, with a prize of Rs 12 crore per franchise.

"Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold," tweeted Virat Kohli

