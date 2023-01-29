Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals Offer Coaching Role To Jhulan Goswami

The women's Premier League auction is set to take place in the first week of February. It is known that Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad Franchise, and Capri Global Holdings won the bidding and earned the teams.

Ahead of the auction, the franchises began their homework to frame a strong team. Delhi Capitals offered coaching duties for the former India skipper fast bowler Jhulan Goswami and former India women's head coach W.V. Raman

According to Sportstar, the Delhi Capitals' management feels the presence of Jhulan and Raman will benefit them in terms of support staff expertise.

"We have offered Jhulan the position of bowling coach, and we are certain that she would accept," Sourav Ganguly, the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals, was cited as saying in the report.

Jhulan, regarded as one of the most legendary players in women's cricket, announced her retirement from all forms of the game in September of last year. She represented India in 12 Tests, 204 One-Day Internationals, and 68 Twenty20 Internationals, taking 355 wickets in total, the most by any bowler in women's international cricket. She took 255 wickets in one-day internationals, a record in women's international cricket. With 43 wickets, she is the all-time highest wicket-taker in Women's Cricket World Cup history.

