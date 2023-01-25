Women's IPL Teams Auction: RCB, DC, MI, Adani, Capri Global Wins WIPL Team

The women's IPL 2023 team auctions were completed in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Adani Group, and Capri Global won the bidding race and bagged the women's IPL team. BCCI earns Rs 4669 Cr from total bids. Adani Group (Ahmedabad) bids the highest amount of Rs 1250 cr, while Delhi Capitals bids the lowest amount of Rs 810 cr.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the Women's IPL has been named as the Women's Premier League. The deadline for player registration for the Women's Premier League is January 26.

Women's IPL bidding has broken the Men's IPL record. In 2008, eight successful bidders had collectively invested in eight men's IPL franchises at a total cost of Rs 2894 crore. After 15 years, five successful bidders have collectively invested Rs 4669 cr in five women's IPL franchises.

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder. The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin...." tweeted Jay Shah

Women's Premier League Franchises:

Adani Group (Ahmedabad) - 1,290cr.

MI (Mumbai) - 912cr.

RCB (Bengaluru) 901cr.

Capri Global (Lucknow) - 757cr.

JSW (Delhi) - 810cr.

Also Read: WIPL 2023: Here’s Why Chennai Super Kings is Not Bidding For Women’s IPL Team