Women's IPL Media Rights Sold for Whopping Amount

BCCI announced on Monday that Viacom 18 has won the media rights to the 2018 Women's IPL for a record Rs 951 crore ($117 million) over five years, beating out other bidders in the auction, including Disney Star and Sony.

Global rights are divided into three categories: linear (TV), digital, and combination (TV and digital). Separate rights are offered across areas in the men's IPL. The five-team WIPL will include 134 matches across five years, with 22 matches in each of the first three years. In the last two years, the total may reach to 34 matches.

The first women's IPL is expected to commence in the first week of March. Five teams will play, with all matches taking place in Mumbai. The BCCI has not yet revealed the tournament's schedule, but it is assumed that the inaugural season, consisting of 22 matches, will take place between March 5 and March 23.

According to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the price per match for the next five years would be Rs 7.09 crore.