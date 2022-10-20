Women's IPL Auction on Cards?

BCCI formally announced that the inaugural Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) will take place in 2023. The competition is scheduled to start in March 2023.

According to news reports from last week, the first season of the WIPL will have five teams and there will be 20 league matches. The question now is whether the BCCI will hold an IPL auction.

According to Cricbuzz, unlike the player auctions in the men's tournament, BCCI is set to move on with a draft procedure to select players in the inaugural season of the women's game. The team auctions will take place by the end of 2022, and will be subject to an open bidding procedure. A preliminary interest in purchasing a WIPL club has been shown by at least six of the current 10 IPL franchises.

In the inaugural season of the women's IPL, five foreign players will be permitted to compete in the playing XI, but only four of them can be from member countries, and one must be from an associate nation, according to Cricbuzz.

Also Read: BCCI Mulls 5 Teams, 20 League Matches For Women's IPL 2023: Reports