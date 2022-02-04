Women's IPL 2022 Schedule, Deets Inside

Sourav Ganguly also highlights the necessity of women's cricket, noting that the BCCI hopes to achieve something "bigger" in the coming years. In an interview, the former India captain revealed that the women will play more Test matches in the coming days.

Ganguly claims that as the number of female players in the player pool increases, the BCCI will try to stage a larger and grander Women's Indian Premier League aka Women's T20 Challenge (WIPL). He announced that the Women's T20 Challenge will be held during the men's Indian Premier League Playoffs in May.

The Women's T20 Challenge was canceled last year because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Now, after a one-year break, India's premier women's T20 tournament returns.

India is ranked fourth in the current Women's One-Day International (ODI) rankings and third in the T20I rankings. On March 6th, the Women in Blue will face Pakistan in their opening encounter of the ICC Women's World Cup. India has finished runner-up on the biggest stage of cricket twice, once against Australia in 2005 and once against England in 2017, and will be looking to win their first trophy in New Zealand.