Women's IPL 2022 Prize Money and Award Winners Full List

Deandra Dottin's all-round performance helped Supernovas to win against Velocity in the women's T20 Challenge final on Saturday at the MCA Stadium in Pune (May 28).

This is the Supernovas' third title in four Women's IPL or Women's T20 Challenge seasons. The Supernovas won the championship in 2018 and 2019, while the Trailblazers were the only other winners in 2020. It was also Supernovas' fourth final appearance. It was Velocity's second final appearance, and they lost both finals against Harmanpreet's team. First in 2019, then in 2022.

Here are the full details of the tournament prize money and records.

Winners: Supernovas get Rs. 25 lakhs in prize money.

Runner Up: Velocity

NFT Winning moment: Sophie Ecclestone (Supernovas) - Rs 1 Lakh

Flash Superstar of the day: Deandra Dottin (Supernovas) - 94 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Boost stamina star of the match: Deandra Dottin (Supernovas) - 262 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Highest scorer- Harmanpreet Kaur (Supernovas). She scored 151 runs in 3 innings

Also Read: IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Start Time and Guest List

Highest wicket-taker- Pooja Vastrakar (Supernovas). She grabbed six wickets in three innings

Fastest fifty in women's T20 Challenge- Kiran Nabgire of velocity scored 50 off 25 balls against Trailblazers

Total number of sixes: 33

Total number of fours: 129

Highest total: 190/5 by the Trailblazers against Velocity

Lowest Total: 114/9 by the Trailblazers against Supernovas