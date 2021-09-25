Women's Cricket: Netizens Fume at Third Umpire Decision That Led India to Lose Against Australia in 2nd ODI

The Australian women won the second one-day international (ODI) against the Indian women, continuing their winning streak. The game concluded in a last-over thriller, and the Australian team defeated the Indian women by five wickets.

While the audience liked the game, many were unimpressed by India's misfields and needless throws at the stumps. However, there was one question raised among the audience about whether the last ball of the last over was a no-ball or not.

Jhulan Goswami had taken the ball to deliver the last over, and Australia needed 13 runs from six balls to win. India, on the other hand, couldn't take the stress and be seen misfielding a lot.

When Australia needed three runs from one ball to win, everything changed. Goswami bowled to Nicola Carey, who hit the ball to square leg and was caught. The Indians were celebrating their victory but the umpires came in to see if it was a no-ball

The third umpire took his time determining if the ball was above the waist. While it appeared to be a close, the third umpire took his time and watched numerous replays. If it was a no-ball, Australia would require 1 off 1 since they ran 1 and without a doubt, the umpire called it a no-ball.

Soon after, netizens were frustrated about India's fielding, but they also wanted to know if it was truly a no-ball or if it was in favor of Team Australia.

Here are a few reactions:

Tried my best to see if the no ball call was right. Picture on the left is Carey facing up for the last ball (waist blue line) Picture on the right is point of impact. Red line shows she is bent. Question is was the ball dipping enough? Plus my lines may not be exact science 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MLq5fVfxhM — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2021

No ball, always hurts 😪💔 pic.twitter.com/MWVlzUSLg4 — Pradeep Vijay (@bowlers_hate_me) September 24, 2021

This wasn't a no ball,she was bent so much 😭 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6XKo4HYeXY — Praveen kholwal (@Praveenkholwal3) September 24, 2021

#AusvsInd #NotNoball

I am sure that last ball would not have been a no ball in men's game. Third umpire wouldn't dare to give such a horrendous call in the presence of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/6XfeoSJpC7 — nagalla pruthvi (@nagallapruthvi) September 24, 2021