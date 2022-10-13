Women's Asia Cup Final Teams, Match Date and Streaming Details

Women's Asia Cup 2022 came to the final stage with one crucial game. India and Sri Lanka will face off each other in the final match on October 15 (Saturday) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. In the first semi-final match, India thrashed Thailand by 35 runs and enters the final, Shafali Verma scored 42 off 28 balls and Deepti Sharma bagged three wickets. On the other hand, in a thrilling game, Sri Lanka won by one run against Pakistan in the second final match and reach the finals.

Now, India and Sri Lanka will the play match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022.

Here are the other details regarding the final match:

Which teams are qualified for finals?

India defeated Thailand, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the semi-final matches and enters the finals

When is the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final match?

The final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on October 15 at 1:00 PM

Which channels will broadcast the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final match?

On TV: Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights

Online: Disney+Hotstar

Squads:

India Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha

Sri Lanka Squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi