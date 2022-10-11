Women's Asia Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana Second Indian Woman Player To Achieve This Feat

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana completed 100 T20I matches for the Indian women's team. She completed this feat against Thailand in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. This is a huge landmark since she is now only the second women's cricketer after Harmanpreet Kaur of India to breach the landmark. Overall, she is the fourth Indian after Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Virat Kohli to breach the 100-game milestone in the shortest format of the game.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 2,373 runs in 100 matches and is India's second-best run-scorer in the shortest format, behind Harmanpreet Kaur. She is India's fourth-best run scorer in T20Is, after only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Harmanpreet. She is also one of just five Indians to have scored 2,000 runs in the game's shortest format.

Here are the Indian cricketers who have played 100 T20I matches for India:

Rohit Sharma - 142 matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur-131 matches

Virat Kohli - 109 matches.

Smriti Mandhana - 100 matches

