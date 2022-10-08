Women's Asia Cup 2022: Shafali Verma Creates New World Record

Women's Asia Cup: Indian opener Shafali Verma (18 years and 253 days) has become the youngest player to score 1,000 T20I runs. She broke Jemimah Rodrigues' previous record (21 years and 32 days).

In the match against Bangladesh Women in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup, Shafali Verma created history. In that match, Verma scored 55, including five fours and two sixes. The 18-year-old also had a 96-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana for the first wicket. So far, in 43 T20I, she has scored 1,036 runs.

Shafali Verma has also surpassed former Indian captain Mithali Raj (40 innings) and Rodrigues to become the third-fastest Indian women's player to attain 1,000 T20I runs (41 innings).

Shafali is also the quickest woman to reach the milestone since her T20I debut (3 years, 14 days). She broke Australia's long-standing record of 3 years, 87 days, set by skipper Meg Lanning. She is also the fastest in terms of balls faced to accomplish 1000 T20I runs, having done it in 735 balls.