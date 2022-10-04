Women's Asia Cup 2022: India's Winning Streak Continues, Beats UAE In Third Match

India Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 104 runs in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 round-robin match. UAE was never in the game as they were 5 for 3 in 1.5 overs while chasing a large target of 179 at Sylhet. India tightened the match and limited UAE to 74 for 4 in 20 overs.

The Indian team had a poor start with the bat, losing three wickets for 19 runs, but a 129-run partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma propelled them to a good score of 178 for 5. Deepti hit 64 off 49 balls, while Rodrigues finished undefeated on 75 off 45. For the UAE, Chaya Mughal, Mahika Gaur, Esha Oza, and Suraksha Kotte each took a wicket.

UAE lost three wickets in less than two overs, but Kavisha Egodage and Khushi Sharma stood together to be in the match. They managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over at a moderate pace, but Indian bowlers destroyed their winning chances. Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked t20 wickets and Deepti Sharma grabbed one wicket for India

Also Read: Irani Cup 2022: Rest Of India Beats Saurashtra To Clinch Title