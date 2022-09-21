Women's Asia Cup 2022: India- Pakistan Match Date Locked

Women's Asia Cup 2022: The Asian Cricket Council revealed the schedule for the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday, which begins on October 1, 2022. The first match is between the reigning champion Bangladesh and Thailand, and India will face Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team will play six league games in ten days before the semifinals. India is the competition's most successful nation, having won the championship six times.

India will face the arch-rivals Pakistan on October 7. The league stage will continue through October 11, with the semifinals taking place on October 13 and the final on October 15.

Here is the full schedule:

