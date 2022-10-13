Women's Asia Cup 2022: India Beats Thailand, Enters Finals

Women's Asia Cup 2022: India beat Thailand by 74 runs in the first semi-final match of the Women's Asia Cup at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Indian bowling unit had an outstanding effort, limiting Thailand to 74/9.

Batting first, though Smriti Mandhana lost her early wicket, opener Shafali Verma, along with Jemimah Rodrigues, built a strong foundation to set a good target against Thailand. Shafali Verma hit 42 runs off 28 balls, including five fours and one six. Jemimah Rodrigues got out at 27. With four fours skipper, Harman Preet Kaur scored 36 runs off 30 balls and posted 149 in 20 overs. Thailand bowler Sornnarin Tippoch was the star bowler collecting 3 wickets.

Chasing the target, Naruemol Chaiwai and Nattaya Boochatham both scored 21, which remained the highest individual scores for Thailand. Deepti Sharma struck three times and finished with magnificent figures of 3/7, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad also took two wickets.

The winner of the second semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will now face India in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on October 15.

