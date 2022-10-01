Women's Asia Cup 2022: India Beats Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has hardly been able to offer a significant challenge to India's 151-point aim in Sylhet. After Sri Lanka won the toss, India batted first and lost an early wicket in the shape of Smriti Mandhana. Malsha Shehani's stunning catch on the ropes prompted her opening partner to follow suit. Jemimah Rodrigues, on the other hand, has subsequently placed India on top with a superb half-century. Her skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, has played second fiddle admirably, and the two have placed India solidly in control heading into the last four overs.

However, Sri Lanka performed well to limit the damage, as India finished with a score of 150/6. However, since then, it has been all India as Sri Lana has crumbled under their continuous siege.

Jemimah Rodrigues now has highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history. he scored highest ever score in Women's T20 Asia Cup. When she came to bat India were 21/2 and then she scored brilliant 76 runs from 53 balls including 11 Fours and 1 six against Sri Lanka