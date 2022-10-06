Women's Asia Cup 2022: A Historic Win For Thailand Against Pakistan

Women's Asia Cup 2022: A historic day for Thailand's cricket! For the first time in their history, they defeated Pakistan by four wickets. Thailand completed the run chase in 19.5 overs, chasing 117 to win Natthakan Chantham led the way with 61 runs in the first innings. However, her dismissal in the 19th over appeared to have ended their chances of an unexpected victory, but Boochatham and Rosenan Kanoh kept their nerve and secured the 10 required in the last over with a ball to spare.

Thailand got off to a terrific start, but Tuba Hassan took two wickets in one over to bring things back. On the other hand, Chantham pushed the score forward and produced powerful hits when the rate appeared to be out of control. Despite losing Chantham in the 19th over, Pakistan could not end the game.

Pakistan batted first and managed just 116/5 in the first innings, with Sidra Ameen getting a half-century. After a memorable victory, Thailand players were joy and the celebrations went viral on social media.

