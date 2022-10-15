Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: Indian Bowlers Restrict Sri Lanka To Low Score

Women's Asia Cup 2022: In the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Stadium, Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka Women to a low score. In 20 overs, Sri Lanka's women scored 65 for 9. Now Indian women need 66 to win the Women's Asia Cup title.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to bat first. Sri Lanka's performance with the bat in the final was quite disappointing. Sri Lanka lost the wickets at regular intervals after Chamari Athapaththu's run out in the third over. They've made it through all 20 overs, but with only 65 on the board. It is the lowest total in an Asia Cup final, with Indian bowlers steamrolling the opposition, spearheaded by Renuka Singh's opening spell of 3/5.

Except for Inoka Ranaweera (18), no Sri Lanka player crossed double digits. Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad collected two wickets each.

