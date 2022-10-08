Women's Asia Cup 2022: All-round Performance Helps Team India Beat Bangladesh

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Following a heartbreaking loss to archrivals Pakistan, Team India bounced back with a convincing win against Bangladesh in the on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. India defeated the hosts by 59 runs in Women's Asia Cup 2022. With the crushing victory against the hosts, India has secured a place in the Asia Cup 2022 semi-finals.

In the absence of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana headed Team India. Openers Mandhana's 47 off 38 balls and Shafali Verma's fast 55 (44) laid a strong foundation for a high target. Jemima Rodrigues' stunning cameo of 35* off 24 balls helped Team India to 159-5 in 20 overs. The 'Women in Blue' scored 159 for 5, thanks to a 96-run opening partnership between Shafali and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh only managed to score 100-7 when chasing a 160-run mark at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Deepti Sharma and Shafali shared four wickets.

India leads the points table with 8 points in the round-robin stage.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi Season 9: Irani Players Will Miss Starting Matches Due To This Reason