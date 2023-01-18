Women’s U19 World Cup: Hyderabad's Yashasri Soppadhandhi Named As Replacement In India Squad

The ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Event Technical Committee has named Yashasri Soppadhandhi as a substitute for Hurley Gala in the India team. Soppadhandhi was picked as a substitute when Gala was ruled out due to a cut on her right thumb that required stitches and prevented her from competing in the rest of the competition.

Yashasri Soppadhandhi who hails from Hyderabad got an opportunity to play in the Under-19 T20 World Cup. Currently, the mega tournament is being held in South Africa. They will face Scotland in the final league match of this tournament today.

Also Read: Australian Open 2023: Rafael Nadal Loses 2nd Round, Out of Tournament