Women’s Premier League To Start From March 4

WPL 2023: Indian Premier League chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League will start on March 4 and ends on March 26. BCCI stated that the first season will be staged entirely at two Mumbai stadiums, Brabourne Stadium, and D.Y Patil Stadium.

The opening match is between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Gaints. The player auction will take place on February 13 in Mumbai. Around 1500 people had signed up and the final list will be released later this week. A maximum of 90 cricketers may be purchased during the auction, with each team consisting of 15 to 18 players.

Currently, the players were busy in the Women's T20 World Cup which will start on February 10. India will start their campaign on February 12 against Pakistan.

Women's Premier League Teams:

Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants

Lucknow Warriors

