Women’s Premier League: Not Delhi Capitals, This Franchise Has Hired Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami, a former India cricketer and a veteran of Indian women's cricket, is expected to join the Mumbai-based franchise in the inaugural Women's Premier League as a mentor and bowling coach. There had been speculations that the Delhi Capitals-owned team had signed Jhulan Goswami for the WPL

However, Ganguly said to the media on Tuesday that "Jhulan has left for Mumbai. We made her an offer, but she is joining for Mumbai."

The player auctions will be the next major event for the first-ever WPL now that the teams have been finalised. Several Indian and international players had been waiting for the event to begin, and many had enrolled as soon as the news was announced. Because the event is slated for March 2023, the auction will most likely take place in February.

While the BCCI has yet to make a final decision, the auction is expected to take place in New Delhi on February 11 or in Mumbai on February 13. The majority of the players are presently preparing for the Women's T20 World Cup, which will begin on February 10 in South Africa.

