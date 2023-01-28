Women’s Premier League: Is Mithali Raj Mentor For Ahmedabad Franchise?

Adani Group purchased the Ahmedabad franchise for Rs 1,289 crores, which was the highest price at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) auction on January 25, 2023. Former India captain Mithali Raj is expected to join the Ahmedabad franchise as a mentor for the first Women's Premier League, according to reports.

"Mithali Raj was anxious to play but there was a lack of interest from the teams. She will now appear for the Gujarat squad as a mentor, according to a source close to News18 Cricketnext.

According to News18 Cricketnext, Mithali Raj had expressed a strong desire to participate in the first edition of the WPL, and she would undoubtedly be a top option for any of the teams, but things didn't quite work out for Mithali Raj so she could accomplish her dream of playing in the WPL. But, happily, the Gujarat Giants mentorship job came up for grabs, and the right-handed hitter has apparently opted to take advantage of it in order to compete in the WPL.

"Yes, there was a desire from her side to play, particularly for the squad based out of Mumbai, but things didn't exactly materialise the way she would have liked, and a lucrative job with the Gujarat team came her way," a source told News18 Cricketnext.

