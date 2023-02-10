Women’s Premier League Auction Date, Teams, Purse Value and Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 player auction will take place on February 13. The inaugural competition will begin on March 4 and finish on March 26 with the final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hard at work preparing for the players' auction ahead of the maiden edition of one of the world's most prestigious events.

Here are the all details about the Women's Premier League auction:

When is the women's premier league auction?

The inaugural women's Premier League auction will take place on February 13 in Mumbai at 2:30 PM.

Franchise purse value:

At the auction, each franchise has 12 crores to spend on players.

How many players can the franchise buy?

A women's premier league franchise is required to have at least 15 players and a maximum of 18 players.

How many overseas players can the franchise buy?

The BCCI has authorised the WPL franchise to employ five foreign players in their starting eleven for each game. As a result, each club should acquire at least five international players, but they will seek to acquire six to seven players.

Where to watch the women's premier league auction?

The women's premier league auction will be televised on Sports 18 Network, and live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

Teams:

Bengaluru

Delhi

Gujarat

Lucknow

Mumbai

WPL Auction Players Breakdown:

Total players in the auction list – 409

Indian players – 246

Overseas players – 163

Capped players – 202

Uncapped players - 199

Also Read: IND vs AUS 1st Test: Murali Vijay Takes A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar