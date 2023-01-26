Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction Date and Purse Value

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally confirmed five clubs for the first Women's Premier League (WPL) on January 25. The Adani Group made the highest bid for the Ahmedabad squad, spending Rs 1289 crore. Indiawin Sports Private Limited (a Reliance group company), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Capri Global are the four other teams with the highest bids.

Viacom 18 won the media rights for the first five-year cycle last week with a winning offer of Rs 951 crore, which amounts to Rs 7.09 crore for each match during the 2023-27 period. The event is slated to commence between March 4 and 24, the player auctions are likely to take place in the first week of February.

Here are the other details about the Women's Premier League auction:

Five franchises:

Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow

When is the women's premier league auction?

The women's premier league auction is likely to be held between February 5 and 9th

How much is the Auction Purse?

According to sources, the auction purse for the initial season of the WIPL in 2023 would be Rs 12 crore. During the five-year cycle, it will rise by at least Rs 1.5 crore every year. As a result, in 2024, it will be Rs 13.5 crore, Rs 15 crore in 2025, Rs 16.5 crore in 2026, and Rs 18 crore in 2027.

Also Read: Women's Premier League: Virat Kohli’s Reaction After RCB Won WIPL Team