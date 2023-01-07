Women’s IPL Auction 2023: Base price, Players Registration Deadline and Other Details

The inaugural women’s IPL 2023 will have an auction like the men’s IPL. The auction will be held in February, according to Cricbuzz. Five Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have expressed interest in purchasing teams ahead of the debut Women's IPL 2023 (WIPL) season, according to recent sources. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requested applications on Tuesday (January 3) to acquire five teams for the 2023 season, which is set to begin on March 3 and end before the commencement of the IPL 2023.

Deadline:

In the rules document handed out to Indian players, the BCCI has requested that both capped and uncapped cricketers register online to enter the Player Auction Register by 5 p.m. on January 26.

Base Price:

There are three base price categories among the capped players—INR 50 lakh, INR 40 lakh, and INR 30 lakh—that will serve as the starting point for bidding. The hammer price at the end of the bidding procedure will equal the contracted fee of any player for the competition. There are two base categories for uncapped players: INR 20 lakh and INR 10 lakh.

