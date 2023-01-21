Women’s IPL 2023 Teams Purse Value and Prize Money Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been working tirelessly on the Women's Indian Premier League, and the board has made several choices in recent weeks to make the event as significant as the men's game. The Women's IPL media rights were bought by Viacom 18 for a staggering INR 951 crore, making the league the second-most expensive women's athletic league behind the Women's NBA.

The Women's IPL is expected to begin in the first week of March, following the end of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on February 26. For the first three years, the competition will consist of five teams, with one additional team added later. In addition, unlike the men's IPL, which allows four overseas players in the starting lineup, the women's IPL will allow five overseas players.

According to the most recent Cricbuzz report, the purse value for the franchise is 12 crores. League champions will receive INR 6 crore, while the finalist will receive INR 3 crore. The club that finishes third in the league will earn INR 1 crore, while all player award money will be paid solely to the players.

In the women's IPL, all 22 matches will be played in Mumbai's Brabourne and DY Patil stadiums.

