Women’s IPL 2023 Team Auction , Announcement Date and Bidding List

The women's IPL 2023 team auction will be held on January 25 at Trident Nariman Point, Mumbai. 17 bidders are competing for the five women's IPL franchisees ahead of the league's maiden season in March 2023.

Seven men's IPL club owners are among the bidders. The auction winners will be determined via a closed-bid procedure on January 25.

Who were in the bidding race?

According to reports, the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals have all filed technical proposals before the Monday deadline.

Despite having acquired the tender papers, the other three men's IPL franchise owners, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants, elected not to participate in the bidding process. Adani Group, Capri Global, Haldiram's Group, Torrent Pharma, Apollo Pipes, JK Cement, Accord Distillery, Shriram Group, Kotak, and Slingshot 369 Ventures Private Limited were also in the bidding race.

At what time the auction winners will be announced?

As per reports the auction winners will be announced between 2 pm to 4 pm IST on January 25.