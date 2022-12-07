Women’s IPL 2023 To Start From This Date: Reports

The Women's IPL obtained final approval from the general body after several delays and the edition will be scheduled followed by a media rights sale and a franchisee auction. The Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) will be conducted in a 15-day window in March.

According to Cricbuzz, the Women's IPL 2023 would most likely be held from March 7 to 22. According to the source, a five-team competition would be held with a roster of 160–170 Indian athletes and 30–40 international players.

Following the most recent IPL Governing Council meeting, the BCCI requested the selectors submit a list of players, and it is expected that over 200 names would be presented.

The Indian women's team is presently preparing for a five-match Twenty20 international series against Australia, which will begin on December 9, 2022. The five games will be played in Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium. Both teams will greatly benefit from the series as they prepare for the next T20 World Cup.

