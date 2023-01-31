Women Premier League Team Names

The much-awaited Women's Premier League is likely to start in March, and the player's auction will be in February. It is known that the Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad Franchise, and Capri Global Holdings won the bidding and earned the teams. Meanwhile, franchises have started their preparations to build a strong team. The Delhi Capitals offered Jhulan Goswami a coaching role, while the Ahmedabad franchise offered Mithali Raj a mentor and coaching role.

Capri Global's women's IPL franchise named their team the Lucknow Warriors. The franchise, which was purchased for 757 crores, will be based out of Lucknow. Earlier, Adani Sportline owned the Ahmedabad franchise and named their team the Gujarat Giants. The company already owns a squad with the same name in the PKL. In the ILT20, they also own the Gulf Giants.

Women Premier League Teams and Owners:

JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd (DC) – 810 Crore: Delhi Capitals

Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd – 757 Crore: Lucknow Warriors (Lucknow)

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd (RCB) – 901 Crore: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bangalore)

Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd – 1289 Crore: Gujarat Giants (Ahmedabad)

Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd (MI) – 912.99 Crore: Mumbai Indians (Mumbai)

