WIPL 2023: Here’s Why Chennai Super Kings is Not Bidding For Women’s IPL Team

The women's IPL 2023 team auction takes place on January 25 in Mumbai. The media rights for the Women's IPL 2023–27 seasons have already been sold. Viacom 18 Network paid a hefty Rs 951 crore for the broadcast rights to the women's IPL. The BCCI will receive Rs. 7.09 crore in media rights for each women's IPL match. January 26 is the deadline to register for the women's IPL. The selection of players will be made through an auction.

A total of five teams will participate in the inaugural season of the women's IPL. The teams will be announced around 1 to 4 PM after the completion of the auction on January 25. As per reports, 17 bidders were in the race to buy the women's IPL team.

Seven IPL men's franchises were in the race to buy the women's IPL team. However, the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants have shown no interest in buying a women's IPL franchise.

According to sources, in order to bid for the women's IPL, the value of the company should be more than Rs. 1000 crore. However, the net worth of the Chennai Super Kings is around Rs. 850–900 crores. CSK franchise bought the Joburg Super Kings team in South Africa 20 League

Even though Chennai Super Kings have not shown any interest in buying the women's IPL team, franchise partner India Cements is showing interest in buying the women's team. Apart from India Cements, corporate companies like Adani Group, Torrent Pharma, Chettinad Cement, JK Cement, and Haldiram are reportedly interested in bidding for women's IPL franchises.

