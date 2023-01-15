WIPL 2023: 8 IPL Franchises Submits Bid To Buy Women’s IPL Teams

Preparations for the inaugural Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) are well underway. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already posted tender documents for interested parties to acquire ownership rights to the five franchises that will compete in the tournament. According to reports, up to eight of the ten existing men's IPL franchise owners would bid to own clubs in the WIPL.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans, have all purchased the tender document and will be submitting bids to own the women's IPL team. It is unknown whether Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will make a bid.

According to media sources, Manchester United's owners, are also interested in purchasing a franchise following their failed effort to acquire an IPL side last year.

While the BCCI has yet to publish the tournament's formal dates, the Women's IPL, a five-team competition, is expected to begin in March of this year.

